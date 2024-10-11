 Top
Congress Failed to Give 2 Saris for Festival: Harish
BRS leader T. Harish Rao.

Hyderabad: BRS leader T. Harish Rao said the Congress government failed to give two saris for Bathukamma along with Rs 500 in cash, as promised. The Bathukamma festival, which concluded on Thursday, put Telangana culture on the world map, he said. When BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao was in power he ensured that saris were delivered to the women folk.

On other issues, he said the lack of sarpanches in villages, after their tenure ended earlier this year, had left the people to fend for themselves.

