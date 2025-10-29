Congress Failed In Governance, Defeat It In Jubilee Hills: KTR

HYDERABAD: The BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said there was no governance whatsoever in the state and it was time to teach the ruling Congress party a lesson in the Jubilee Hills constituency byelection.

Rama Rao also said the Congress government completely failed to keep its promises to the backward classes, including the 42 per cent reservations and ͅ₹20,000 crore a year in the budget for their welfare. “The government knew very well that the reservations cannot be implemented and all members of the BC communities must wake up to its repeated attempts to cheat them,”

Addressing a gathering of representatives from the Munnuru Kapu community, Rama Rao urged people to vote for the BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha in the byelection, Rama Rao said, “Only if the Congress is taught a lesson in Jubilee Hills will it wake up from its slumber. Every section of the society, be it farmers, weaker sections, the unemployed, or women, was cheated with the Congress not keeping its promises to them. And only if the Congress loses in Jubilee Hills will it realise its mistakes.”