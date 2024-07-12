Congress eyes merger of BRSLP with CLP

Hyderabad: The Congress appears to be attempting a merger of the BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) with the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the next 15 days. The party expects the process to be completed during the Budget session of the Assembly which starts on July 24.

BRS Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who joined the Congress in March, hinted at the merger, stating that six more BRS MLAs were in touch with the Congress and ready to join the ruling party in two or three days.

Speaking to media personnel after distributing Kalyana Laxmi cheques to beneficiaries at Adarshnagar here on Friday, Nagender said except for four or five BRS MLAs, no one would remain in the BRS.

The BRS won 38 seats in the Assembly polls, of whom seven have joined the Congress. If six more BRS MLAs join Congress in two or three days, as stated by Nagender, the Opposition party’s strength will come down to 25.

For merger, two-third of the MLAs have to defect to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. For this, 25 BRS MLAs out of the 38 need to defect. With seven BRS MLAs having crossed the floor, at least 18 more need to join them to facilitate the merger with the Congress Legislature Party.

Congress sources said that two batches of six BRS MLAs each would join the ruling party in the next 15 days.

Nagender stated that the arrogance of the Kalwakuntla family had brought the downfall of the BRS. He said that BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and his son and working president K.T. Rama Rao, while in power, had ill-treated MLAs, humiliated them and remained inaccessible.

"No person with self-respect will continue in the BRS. There is no freedom for a minister or MLA in the BRS government. Family members, relatives and friends of KCR and KTR, call the shots in the government. Even for an MLA or a minister in the BRS government, it needs to get permission from at least four people of Kalwakuntla family or friends to secure the appointment of CM to meet him and bring issues concerning the constituencies or districts," Nagender alleged.

Nagender further claimed that there is a lot of freedom in the Congress government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was accessible to MLAs, ministers, local leaders and people all the time.

“Anyone can meet Revanth Reddy at any time. MLAs and ministers can function with self-respect in the Congress government. Several BRS MLAs who are in touch with me said they want to join the Congress to enjoy freedom and self respect," Nagender said.