Congress Exposed With Danam’s Inclusion in Its Star Campaigner List: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday slammed the Congress for including Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender in its list of ‘star campaigners’ for upcoming the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency byelection.

Speaking with reporters, Rama Rao said: “While the Congress shamelessly claims that no BRS MLA has joined it, the same AICC includes our MLA’s name in their star campaigner list. This reflects the double standards and moral bankruptcy of the Congress leadership.”

He pointed out that Nagender was elected on a BRS ticket. “Everyone knows from which party he won and to which he defected to,” Rama Rao said. Accusing the Congress of “having no moral or ethical clarity regarding the defection of MLAs,” Rama Rao said “the Congress itself is confused — their MLAs can’t even say clearly to which party they belong.

“This goes to show that the AICC is no longer the All India Congress Committee but the ‘All India Corruption Committee’ and this corrupt party is being led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,” Rama Rao said.

The Congress had released its star campaigners list on Sunday leading it with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers G. Vivek Venkatswamy, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, D. Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya, Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Jupally Krishna Rao along with AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and several legislators.