Congress EMC Predicts 9 to 13 LS Seats in TG

Hyderabad: The TPCC election management committee (EMC) met in Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday and reviewed the polling trend in the state in Lok Sabha elections held on May 13. The committee led by former MLC Kapilavai Dilip Kumar and comprising MLC Balmoor Venkat, TPCC vice-president Vinod Reddy as members discussed at length the party's prospects in Lok Sabha polls. Party sources said that the committee came to a conclusion that the Congress will secure seats in the range of 9-13 out of total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. AICC Telangana affairs incharge Deepa Dasmunsi, party's constituency-wise incharges were also present in the meeting.

The committee felt that there was a positive wave in favour of the Congress across the state due to implementation of five out of six guarantees promised during Assembly polls within 100 days of coming to power. It also felt that women voters rallied behind Congress due to implementation of Mahalakshmi free bus scheme, gas cylinders for `500 and free power to households up to 200 units.

Youth also supported Congress due to filling of 30,000 jobs within 100 days, issuing Group-1 and Mega DSC notifications to fill thousands of vacancies in government departments.