Congress Double Speak on Dy Speaker Vacancy in LS, Assembly: Harish

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Tuesday questioned the “double standards” of the Congress while demanding the filling of the Deputy Speaker’s post in the Lok Sabha but was silent on doing the same in the Telangana Assembly. In a statement, Harish Rao said it was shameful for Congress MP K.C. Venugopal to accuse the BJP government of “creating a Constitutional vacuum” by keeping the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker’s post vacant.

“Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi should now explain to the people of Telangana why their party, which is in power in the state, has created the same Constitutional vacuum by keeping the Deputy Speaker post in the state Assembly vacant for the last two and a half years,” Harish Rao said, adding that when it comes to protecting democratic institutions, the BJP and the Congress are the same with no regard to Constitutional norms.