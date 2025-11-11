Congress Distributing Money, Liquor: Harish

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Monday accused the Congress of planning large-scale voter fraud ahead of Tuesday’s Jubilee Hills bypoll, alleging the ruling party was distributing cash, liquor and fake voter ID cards. Senior leader T. Harish Rao said a delegation met chief electoral officer C. Sudarshan Reddy, submitting videos and photos as proof. “Congress workers are distributing money, sarees, mixers, and grinders to lure voters,” he said.

Despite these efforts, he predicted, “voters will reject Congress and back BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha.” Harish alleged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s review on the Six Guarantees was a “desperate bid to mislead voters.” He also claimed “thousands of fake voter IDs” were found with Congress workers and demanded strict action.

The BRS said it filed complaints via the C-Vigil app, alleging that “some officials are acting as Congress agents.” The party sought central forces for sensitive booths, women police and ASHA workers for voter verification, and relocation of a polling booth near the Congress office in Yusufguda. “We urge the EC to ensure a free and fair poll,” Harish said, joined by Koppula Eshwar, V. Srinivas Goud and Talasani Srinivas Yadav.