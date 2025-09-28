Congress Distributes High Quality Bathukamma Saris To SHG Members

WARANGAL: The Congress government officially launched the distribution of Bathukamma saris to women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme in Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

Branded as “Revanth Anna’s Gift to Sisters,” the saris come in the Palapitta (Indian Roller bird) colour. To ensure better quality, officials supplied high-grade yarn directly from the TESCO Yarn Depot in Vemulawada to manufacturers.

The government emphasised quality and innovation this year, addressing past criticism, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s own remark that earlier Bathukamma saris were of such poor quality they were often used as field coverings.

Special attention has been given to elderly women. SHG members above 50 years of age, who traditionally wear saris in Gocha style, are receiving longer saris of 9.3 metres, while other beneficiaries are being given 6.3-metre saris. The collection includes saris with gold and silver zari borders and checkered patterns, each estimated to cost over ₹500.

In Warangal district, 11,257 SHGs with about 1,22,389 members will benefit, while in Karimnagar, 13,748 SHGs with around 1,47,723 members are covered.

The distribution is being managed by the District Rural Development Organisation, targeting SHG women aged 18 and above in both rural and urban areas. Unlike the earlier system of distribution through ration shops for all Food Security Card holders, the current model works through SHG networks, with IKP (Indira Kranthi Patham) groups in villages and MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) groups in towns, supported by revenue and panchayat staff.

Officials confirmed that each beneficiary will receive one sari in the first phase, with a second to be distributed later. Warangal DRDO in-charge M. Ram Reddy said preparations were made in line with detailed government guidelines, ensuring uniformity across all mandals.

M. Sunitha, a beneficiary, expressed her delight: “The sari is a beautiful gift for Bathukamma. The gold borders make it look much better than before, and it feels like a true honour for SHG women. We are happy to celebrate Bathukamma with this Indira Mahila Shakti gift from Revanth Anna.”