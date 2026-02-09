Congress Cries Foul Over BRS Poll Tactics

Hyderabad: TPCC leaders on Sunday lodged complaints with the State Election Commission (SEC) seeking action against BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and a Wardhannapet BRS candidate for alleged violations of the model code of conduct during the municipal election campaign.

Pulipati Rajesh Kumar, chairman of the TPCC’s Election Commission co-ordination committee, alleged that Rama Rao, at Tandur, urged voters to accept “huge money” from Congress candidates on polling day. “These remarks will come under violation of the model code of conduct,” he said in his complaint.

In another complaint, TPCC leaders alleged that the Wardhannapet BRS candidate employed his minor children in the campaign, bowing before voters and touching their feet. They said this activity also violated the MCC and urged the SEC to probe the issue and take action.