Congress Creating Wealth for Poor, Says Bhatti

KARIMNAGAR: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday asserted that the Congress-led People’s Government is committed to creating wealth and distributing it to the poor, unlike the previous BRS government, which he alleged focused on “looting and sharing”.

Accompanied by ministers Adluri Laxman Kumar and Tummala Nageshwara Rao, the Deputy Chief Minister laid foundation stones for several welfare and infrastructure projects worth ₹263 crore in the Dharmapuri constituency of Jagtial district.

The highlight of the visit was the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Young India Integrated Residential School at Nerella, to be built at a cost of ₹200 crore. Bhatti said the school has been conceptualised on the lines of a joint-family system, where students from all communities study together to promote social equality. Spread over 25 acres, the institution will offer international-standard English-medium education from Class I to degree level, including professional courses such as BEd, DEd and Law.

Apart from educational initiatives, the Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for key urban development works worth ₹63 crore aimed at modernising Dharmapuri municipality.

Addressing a public meeting, Bhatti contrasted the Congress government’s agricultural policy with that of the previous BRS regime. While the former rulers termed agriculture a burden, he said the present government was treating it as a festival. He added that nearly ₹1 lakh crore has already been spent on supporting farmers through loan waivers and investment assistance.

He said the Indiramma government has disbursed ₹26,000 crore in interest-free loans to women self-help groups, exceeding its annual promise of ₹20,000 crore, with the objective of making women economically independent. Highlighting welfare spending, he said ₹40,000 crore was allocated under the SC Sub-Plan and ₹17,000 crore under the ST Sub-Plan.

Referring to employee welfare, the Deputy Chief Minister said salaries are now being paid on the first of every month, unlike earlier when payments were delayed. In Dharmapuri constituency, he said 47,814 of the 68,547 domestic electricity consumers are receiving free power up to 200 units under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

He concluded by stating that the Congress government has a vision to make Telangana globally competitive, with welfare as its central objective. Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, who presided over the programme, said all arrangements were made for the visit, which also included a darshan at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.