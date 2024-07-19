Congress created history in crop loan waiver: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday said the state government had created history by waiving Rs 31,000 crore worth of crop loans in a single day.

He was speaking at a farmers' rally which was taken out from Clock Tower to MNR Gardens where a meeting was conducted to celebrate the loan waiver. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy interacted with farmers in the rally through video conference.

Venkat Reddy said the Congress government was committed to fulfilling all its poll promises and relieve the cultivators from indebtedness. Welfare of farmers has been accorded top priority in the policies of the state government, he added.

He said farmers of Nalgonda got the highest benefit as Rs 481.63 crore of their crop loans were waived. Bankers should not deduct the from crop loan waiver money deposited in the bank accounts of farmers for non-crop loans, he added.

If any bank does this, farmers should complain to district collector or him, Venkat Reddy said.

The minister said infrastructure development and building of new classrooms have taken place in government schools in the district with `60 crore. Plans were afoot to introduce digital classrooms in all government schools, he added.

Bankers were requested to conduct a special drive to issue fresh crop loans to farmers whose outstanding was waived, he added. District collector C Narayana Reddy attended the programme.