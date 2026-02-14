Congress, CPI Spar for Kothagudem Mayor Post

Nalgonda: The election for mayor of the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation has triggered political activity as no party secured the required majority of 31 corporators in the 60-member House.

The Congress and the CPI won 22 divisions each. The BRS secured eight divisions, six were won by Independents and one by the BJP. Among the six Independent corporators, five have reportedly extended support to the Congress, while one has announced support to the CPI.

In a development, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao indicated his party’s support to the CPI in the mayoral election. The Congress and CPI had contested separately in all divisions without any pre-poll alliance. Both the Congress and CPI have shifted their corporators to camps at undisclosed locations.

Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said the CPI would not miss the opportunity to secure the mayor’s post and that the party had prepared a strategy. He did not respond to the support offered by the BRS.

The CPI state council convened a meeting through videoconference, attended by party leaders including K. Narayana and Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, to review the situation. A decision on the party’s stand in the mayoral election is expected following deliberations.



