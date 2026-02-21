Congress Councillor Disqualified for Cross-voting in Asifabad

Adilabad: The Election Returning Officer and RDO Lokesh on Saturday disqualified Congress councillor Gunda Sneha from Ward 13 of Asifabad municipality for voting in favour of the BRS candidate in the chairman election.

The action was taken under provisions of the Telangana Municipal Act, 2019, after Sneha allegedly violated the party whip by raising her hand in support of BRS chairman candidate Mengre Akash. A show-cause notice had been issued to her, and the Returning Officer said the explanation submitted was not found satisfactory.

Asifabad municipality has 20 wards, of which BRS won nine, Congress seven and Independents four.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that DCC president Atram Suguna suspended senior Congress leader Anil Goud from the party, alleging his role in influencing Sneha to back the BRS candidate.