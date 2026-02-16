Congress Corporators Raise Slogans Against BJP MP Arvind

Nizamabad: Tension prevailed at the municipal office on Monday after Congress corporators raised slogans against BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind over his involvement during the meeting convened to elect the mayor and deputy mayor.

The meeting was scheduled for 11 am. BJP corporators entered the office first, while Congress corporators arrived later.

Arvind objected to what he described as a five-minute delay in the arrival of Congress corporators and raised the issue with municipal commissioner Dileep Kumar and police officials. Police personnel subsequently asked the Congress corporators to enter the premises. Objecting to the MP’s intervention in the proceedings, Congress corporators raised slogans against him.

The meeting later proceeded with both Congress and BJP corporators participating in the election process.