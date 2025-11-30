Congress Confident Of Sweep GP Polls In Nizamabad, Kamareddy

Nizamabad: The ruling Congress is in an upbeat mood and confident of securing a thumping victory in the ongoing local body elections, expressing hope that its candidates will win in all major villages. Meanwhile, Opposition BJP and BRS leaders are focusing their efforts on a limited number of gram panchayats. A large number of leaders, particularly women, filed nominations for the gram panchayat elections in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

Initially, several BRS leaders explored the possibility of contesting the local body elections, but most have withdrawn. Owing to the current political climate, financial constraints and other factors, the majority of BRS cadres are showing little interest in entering the fray. As a result, Congress candidates are contesting in almost all villages across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

Interestingly, Congress nominees have already been elected unanimously as sarpanches in several gram panchayats. Former MLAs, Assembly constituency in-charges and senior Congress leaders are actively working to ensure the party’s cadre are elected as sarpanches and ward members. Many villages in both districts have also recorded unanimous elections.

The BRS has only one MLA in the region, V. Prashanth Reddy of Balkonda, who is trying to field his followers in the gram panchayat polls. The BJP, with a limited presence in remote and interior areas, is struggling to field candidates for sarpanch and ward member posts, though some local leaders are making an effort to contest in a few villages.

Meanwhile, the district administration is making arrangements for both regular and unanimous elections. Villages that have opted for unanimous selections are showcasing unity and strong support for their chosen representatives. Gram panchayat election activity has created a festive atmosphere across both districts.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior BRS leader admitted that the party’s cadre were not showing interest in contesting the polls. “It is a tough time for us to survive in the villages. Usually, people support the ruling party, so it is the ruling party leaders who are coming forward to contest,” he said. He added that the political situation in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts may change after the local body elections.