Congress Committed to Implementing all 6 Promises: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress government had presented a "'people's budget" which was drafted with the hopes and aspirations of people in mind and aimed to address the fundamental needs of various communities in Telangana.

Replying to the general discussion on budget in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Bhatti highlighted the budget's transparency, saying, "There is no juggling of numbers in this budget. No more illusions. This budget is for the people of this state."

Stressing the Congress government's commitment to implementing the Six Guarantees, Bhatti said, "We launched two guarantees of Maha Lakshmi free bus travel scheme and enhancement of Rajji Arogyasri health insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh within 48 hours of coming to power on December 7. We also launched Gruha Jyothi guarantee to provide free electricity to households up to 200 units, Maha Lakshmi guarantee to supply gas cylinders for Rs 500, construction of Indiramma houses for poor. All these were launched within 100 days of coming to power which shows our sincerity and commitment."

Lashing out at the BRS and the BJP for accusing the Congress government of defaulting on its promises, Bhatti said, "BRS leaders are speaking as if Congress government has completed 10 years in office and delivered nothing. It's not even eight months since Congress came to power. In these eight months, three months went for Lok Sabha elections and model code of conduct.”

“We functioned for just five months. The BRS ruled for 19 years and failed to deliver on major promises like 2BHK houses, job for every household, 3 acre to dalits, among others. They are trying to point fingers at eight-month old Congress government which already delivered on five guarantees."

Bhatti stated that a significant allocation of Rs 72,659 crores had been proposed for farmers. Loan waivers amounting to Rs 2 lakh per farmer have been implemented, Rs 15,594 crores have been sanctioned for the Hyderabad City development, municipal and urban development authority.

Substantial funds have been allocated for marginalised communities, including Rs 33,124 crore for SC Sub Plan and Rs 1,756 crore for the ST sub plan, he added.

Within three months of taking office, 32,410 appointment letters were distributed. Recruitment examinations for an additional 32,000 jobs will be conducted with a job calendar to address unemployment.

Bhatti revealed plans for establishing the first Skill University in the state. Conversion of all ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres, construction of integrated residential schools on 20-25 acres in mandal headquarters and establishment of Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in every Assembly constituency to train students for competitive and recruitment exams.








