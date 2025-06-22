Congress Committed to Give Governance: Tummala

Karimnagar: By overcoming the financial problems created by the previous BRS government, the current people’s government is fulfilling all the promises made during the elections, while also continuing the welfare schemes implemented by the previous administration, said Tummala Nageshwara Rao, the in-charge minister of the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

He was accompanied by IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, MLAs, and district collectors of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, and Rajanna Sircilla, along with officials from various concerned departments, during a review meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall in Karimnagar on Sunday.

The respective district collectors briefed the ministers on various issues, including rainfall deficit conditions, types of crops being cultivated, availability of seeds and fertilisers, the Rythu Bharosa scheme, sanctioning of Indiramma Houses, oil palm cultivation, development works in government schools, the Badi Bata programme, and the mid-day meal scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Nageshwara Rao emphasised that officials and public representatives must work in coordination to ensure the comprehensive development of the erstwhile Karimnagar district. He stressed the need to provide transparent and efficient governance, leaving no room for corruption in administration.

He instructed the concerned officials to ensure the availability of seeds and fertiliser stock until July. He advised farmers to use urea only as required, warning that excessive use could deplete soil fertility and damage the land. He directed officials to raise awareness among farmers on this issue and to focus more on oil palm and large-scale vegetable cultivation in the district.

The minister also directed district collectors to give priority to the education sector, ensuring that government schools provide better education than private institutions by increasing student enrollment. He ordered that any school found in a dilapidated condition must be immediately relocated and should not operate in such conditions during the rainy season.

IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu stated that Indiramma Houses would be sanctioned to all eligible poor families through a saturation approach over the next three to five years, following a thorough review of beneficiary lists by the Indiramma Committees.

He also emphasised the need to encourage farmers to adopt alternative crops that could yield double the income compared to paddy. He warned that strict action would be taken against individuals involved in the sale of spurious seeds.

District collectors were instructed to pay special attention to education, healthcare, and agriculture, which are priority sectors for the government. Adequate teacher training should be provided to ensure high-quality education.

Teachers and local public representatives must actively participate in the Badi Bata programme to boost student enrollment in government schools. The collectors were also directed to visit the Jyotiba Phule Gurukul Schools in the district and submit a report on their condition to the government.