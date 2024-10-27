Congress committed to empowering Yadavs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the role of Yadav brothers is significant in the development of Hyderabad.

He was speaking at the Sadar Sammelan organized at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sadar Festival is organized officially by the government every year in Hyderabad.

Sadar means khadar of Yadavs, he said and emphasised the need to organise such festival in the villages too.

Revanth Reddy said that he Congress nominated Anil Kumar Yadav as Rajya Sabha MP to empower the Yadav community politically in the Telangana State. In the coming days, the Congress will provide more political opportunities to Yadav community.

The CM recalled that the Yadav community used to grow cattle fodder on the banks of Musi and added that the Congress government was trying to rejuvenate Musi river, which had turned into a pile of trash.

He appealed to the Yadav community to support the government in the development of the city.

Anjan Kumar Yadav would have been the minister in the Cbinet if he won the election from Mursheerabad Assembly Constituency, he said.

However, Anjan Kumar Yadav was given MP post, in a bid to empower the community politically.

Lord Krishna, who represents Yadavs, is a manifestation of righteousness. In the same manners, Yadavs should also stand by righteousness and ensure that dharma clinches victory, he added.