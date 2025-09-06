Congress To Celebrate 42% BC Reservations Meet In Kamareddy On Sept.15

NIZAMABAD: The Congress has planned a public meet on September 15 to celebrate the passing of the 42 per cent BC community quota legislation at Kamareddy, where the party’s Backward Classes (BC) Declaration was announced during the Assembly elections.

The party has invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to the event which will be attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ,who had released the declaration, is also expected to attend the event.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya, government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir, party MPs, MLAs, MLCs will hold a meeting on Sunday in Nizamabad to prepare for the September 15 event.

On Friday, Srinivas Reddy, Seethakka and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud attended a preliminary meeting on the subject at Shabbir Ali’s residence in Hyderabad. Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal will be among the national and state-level leaders invited for the Kamareddy meeting.