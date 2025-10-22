 Top
Congress Candidate’s Brother Joins BRS

Telangana
22 Oct 2025 10:07 PM IST

Gautam Yadav joins BRS ahead of Jubilee Hills bypoll

Gautam Yadav was welcomed into the BRS by the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao, the party said in a press release. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday staged a mini coup of sorts in its battle against the Congress in the upcoming November 11 by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by admitting into the BRS, Gautam Yadav, the brother of Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav.

Gautam Yadav was welcomed into the BRS by the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao, the party said in a press release. The BRS is faced off against Naveen Yadav and the BJP’s L. Deepak Reddy and is hoping it can retain the seat that was won by its candidate Maganti Gopinath in the 2023 Assembly elections. With Gopinath’s passing earlier this year, the BRS has fielded his wife Maganti Sunitha as its candidate for the by-election.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BRS Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

