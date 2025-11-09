 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Congress’ Naveen Yadav Leads Door-to-Door Drive in Erragadda

Telangana
9 Nov 2025 8:23 AM IST

BC Finance Corporation Chairman Nuthi Srikanth Goud joins campaign, urges voters to support Congress for continued development in Jubilee Hills.

Congress’ Naveen Yadav Leads Door-to-Door Drive in Erragadda
x
Congress candidate Naveen Yadav during campaign for Jubilee Hills By polls

Hyderabad: Congress Party’s Jubilee Hills MLA candidate Naveen Yadav conducted a vigorous door-to-door campaign across the Erragadda division, connecting warmly with local residents.

As part of the campaign, Telangana BC Finance Corporation Chairman Nuthi Srikanth Goud took part in the outreach held in Hemavathi Nagar, Panduranga Nagar, and Old Shastri Nagar. He extended his full support to the Congress candidate and interacted closely with the public, appealing to them to strengthen Congress in the upcoming elections.

A large number of local Congress leaders, women workers, youth, and supporters participated in the event. Party volunteers distributed Congress pamphlets and explained the development works carried out under Congress governance. They assured citizens that under Naveen Yadav’s leadership, the Jubilee Hills constituency would see further progress and beautification.

They called upon voters to cast their valuable vote for the party's symbol and contribute to the continued development of Jubilee Hills.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Jubilee Hills Congress candidate Naveen Yadav Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X