Congress’ Naveen Yadav Leads Door-to-Door Drive in Erragadda

Hyderabad: Congress Party’s Jubilee Hills MLA candidate Naveen Yadav conducted a vigorous door-to-door campaign across the Erragadda division, connecting warmly with local residents.

As part of the campaign, Telangana BC Finance Corporation Chairman Nuthi Srikanth Goud took part in the outreach held in Hemavathi Nagar, Panduranga Nagar, and Old Shastri Nagar. He extended his full support to the Congress candidate and interacted closely with the public, appealing to them to strengthen Congress in the upcoming elections.

A large number of local Congress leaders, women workers, youth, and supporters participated in the event. Party volunteers distributed Congress pamphlets and explained the development works carried out under Congress governance. They assured citizens that under Naveen Yadav’s leadership, the Jubilee Hills constituency would see further progress and beautification.

They called upon voters to cast their valuable vote for the party's symbol and contribute to the continued development of Jubilee Hills.