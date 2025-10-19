Congress Campaign Picks Up Pace in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Congress campaign in Jubilee Hills bypoll has gathered momentum as Varsha, wife of party candidate Naveen Yadav, actively led a door-to-door campaign in the Yousufguda on Saturday.

Varsha went house to house seeking votes for the Congress, warmly interacting with residents who welcomed her affectionately and extended their blessings. Several locals reportedly offered sweets and invited her into their homes, expressing support for the party.













Meanwhile, actor Suman also joined the campaign in Yousufguda to drum up support for Naveen Yadav. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for allotting the ticket to Yadav and expressed confidence in his victory.

Suman praised the Chinna Srisailam Yadav family’s four-decade-long service to the people of the constituency, stating that Naveen Yadav stands by the public through thick and thin, and declared that the Congress candidate’s win was certain.