Congress Campaign in Full Swing in Jubilee Hills Constituency

Hyderabad: The Congress party’s election campaign gained strong momentum in Krishna Nagar “B” Block and “C” Block of Yusufguda Division, Jubilee Hills Constituency.

Participating in the campaign were State Sports Chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav Shankar, Miryalaguda MLA Laxma Reddy, TS-ST TRICOR Chairman Bellayya Naik, actor Suman, Congress MLA candidate Naveen Yadav, along with local leaders and party workers.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders explained to the public the development and welfare programmes undertaken in the past two years under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. They highlighted the implementation of the Six Guarantees, including free bus travel for women, LPG cylinders at ₹500, Aarogyasri healthcare, Indiramma housing, and other beneficiary-oriented schemes.

The leaders appealed to voters to vote for the “Hand” symbol and bless the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, assuring that, with the people’s support, the Congress would win by a huge margin and transform the area with better roads, drainage systems, parks, CCTV surveillance, and Wi-Fi zones.

They criticized former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s rule, alleging that the state suffered economic decline during his tenure, with ₹8 lakh crore in debts and massive corruption. The leaders reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to continue developmental and welfare initiatives.

Expressing confidence, they said the Congress victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election is certain, as people are ready to give the party another opportunity.