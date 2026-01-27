Congress Cadre Asked To Highlight Welfare Schemes In Municipal Poll Campaign

NALGONDA: SC and ST welfare minister Adluri Laxman on Tuesday urged Congress cadre to intensify door-to-door campaigning and highlight the state government’s welfare schemes to ensure victory for party candidates in the forthcoming municipal elections.

Addressing a Congress preparatory meeting for the municipal elections at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district, the minister said the welfare initiatives implemented by the Congress government had benefitted farmers, senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities. He said the government was also implementing development programmes while maintaining a balance between welfare and infrastructure growth.

Adluri Laxman said the Congress government was working with a clear strategy to ensure that the benefits of development reached the poor. Expressing confidence, he said the party would win all 20 wards in the Devarakonda municipality.

Devarakonda MLA Nenavath Balu Naik said the Congress government had prioritised addressing civic issues in Devarakonda municipality after coming to power. He appealed to voters to support Congress candidates to accelerate development works in the town.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Punna Kailash Netha called upon party leaders, workers and affiliated organisations to work in unison to secure victory in the municipal elections. He expressed confidence that the Congress wave would continue in the district during the local body polls as well.