Congress, BRS Spar Over Graveyard in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The issue of a Muslim graveyard in the Jubilee Hills constituency has turned into a political flashpoint ahead of the bypoll, with the ruling Congress and opposition BRS accusing each other of exploiting a long-pending community demand for electoral gain. The controversy erupted after the State government reportedly cleared access to a graveyard site at Erragadda just before the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect. The decision drew protests from local residents, supported by BJP leaders, who objected to the graveyard’s location in a densely populated area.

Congress leaders, however, claimed credit for resolving what they called a “long overdue promise” that the BRS had failed to deliver. “The government has settled the issue. It is a notified Waqf property measuring over one acre, and the 40-foot road leading to it has been cleared. Its existence cannot be denied and objections should now cease,” a senior Congress spokesperson involved in the issue told Deccan Chronicle.

With nearly one-third of the Jubilee Hills electorate being Muslim, both the Congress and the BRS are vying to win the community’s support. The graveyard demand has remained unresolved for more than a decade. Former MLA Maganti Gopinath, who represented the BRS, had repeatedly promised to allocate land during his campaigns in Muslim-dominated pockets but never delivered on it.

After the Congress came to power, the matter was raised in the Praja Darbar. The government initially proposed 1 acre and 5 guntas of land at Alijapur Road in Shaikpet mandal earlier this month. However, the plan was dropped following objections from the Army over land ownership. The dispute was referred to the district collector for re-verification and the government then shifted focus to the Erragadda site.

Congress sources said the new site would serve residents of Rahmath Nagar, Vengal Rao Nagar, Borabanda, Erragadda and Yousufguda divisions. “The BJP tried to instigate locals for political mileage. The government merely acted to clear the way for an already-notified graveyard,” the Congress leader added.

On October 8, residents near the Erragadda site staged a protest with Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao, opposing the government’s move. They argued that the area was unsuitable for a graveyard due to its dense population and claimed that other vacant government lands could be considered. Some alleged that officials cleared the access road at night, despite the matter being sub judice.

While the Congress insists it has finally resolved the long-standing dispute, the issue continues to stir emotions across the constituency—potentially influencing voters in the November 11 bypoll.