Congress, BRS, MIM Running Vote-Bank Politics: Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the Congress leadership of turning the Jubilee Hills byelection campaign into a religious contest, ignoring development issues that truly affect the constituency.

Sanjay claimed the real fight was between the BJP and Congress, criticising what he termed “opportunistic alliances” between the Congress, AIMIM and the BRS. He alleged that government agencies had ignored complaints about the mysterious death of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao were eyeing the late MLA’s properties.

“If the Chief Minister has courage and integrity, let him order a thorough probe into Gopinath’s death,” Sanjay said, showing copies of what he claimed were official complaints regarding the case. He also questioned the nomination of Gopinath’s wife, Maganti Sunitha, as the BRS candidate, calling it part of a “larger conspiracy” to usurp family assets.

Sanjay alleged that Congress, in collusion with AIMIM and BRS, was pursuing vote-bank politics by offering cash and appliances to Muslim voters. He appealed to Hindu voters to “show their strength” by voting for the BJP.

He also questioned the source of K.T. Rama Rao’s wealth and accused him of neglecting grassroots development. Sanjay criticised the Congress government for demolishing Hindu homes under the guise of urban renewal while sparing illegal structures with alleged minority links.