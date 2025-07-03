Congress, BRS in a Drama on River Waters Issues: NVSS Prabhakar

Hyderabad: The state BJP vice-president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar on Thursday said the Congress government in Telangana was in a state of utter confusion on how to deal with the issue of sharing of river waters with Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, Prabhakar said “first it was the then BRS government which for ten years when in power, practically had a love affair with the AP government and nearly wrote away Telangana’s rights on Godavari and Krishna river waters. Now, the Revanth Reddy government is at a complete loss. But the actual losers are the state and the people.”

“The Congress when in power before Telangana formation launched many projects but did not complete them, and the BRS after coming to power in the state, also ignored them. Now, the two parties are busy enacting a drama blaming one another and challenging each other for debates on the issue. The two sides should stop this back and forth and unnecessary blaming of the BJP at the Centre for the problems they created,” he said.