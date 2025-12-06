Congress, BRS Governments Neglected Villages, Failed to Deliver Promises: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy accused the Congress and BRS governments of neglecting villages, financial mismanagement and failing to deliver promised development, and asked why rural voters should support parties that had "bankrupted" the state through dependence on land sales and debt.

Speaking at a press conference in Bhuvanagiri, Reddy dismissed slogans like "Golden Telangana" and "People’s Governance" as empty rhetoric under the leadership of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Reddy charged that the 12 years of rule of the BRS and the Congress had resulted in no release of funds for village infrastructure and welfare. Most village works — such as internal roads, street lighting, sanitary workers’ wages, community halls, and graveyards funded through MNREGA — had only progressed through Central funding.

Highlighting the role of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Reddy said that the Centre had committed Rs 12 lakh crore to Telangana for developmental projects benefiting poor and rural populations. He pointed to major improvements in national highways, farmer assistance programs, and railway projects as proof of the Centre’s dedication.

Reddy noted that several critical funds, including those from the 15th Finance Commission and employment guarantee schemes, flowed directly to villages thanks to Central intervention, bypassing state-level inefficiency and corruption. He said the Centre also subsidised fertilizers and supplied free 5 kg rice regularly to 83 crore Indians. Farmers receive direct financial aid via bank transfers, he said.

Citing stark contrasts, Reddy revealed that grain procurement in Telangana surged from Rs 3,000 crore before 2014 to Rs 26,000 crore afterward, and cotton purchases reached Rs 60,000 crore in the same period after 2024. He challenged Revanth Reddy to explain why Six Guarantees remained unfulfilled and accused the current state leadership of corruption and fraudulent land deals betraying Telangana citizens and women.

On infrastructure, Reddy praised Rs 35,000 crore sanctioned for railway projects, including near completion of the Kazipet manufacturing unit (65%), the MMTS second phase launched by Modi ( Rs 1,100 crore), and the Secunderabad station revamp ( Rs 700 crore). Despite Telangana government's delays in DPR submissions, the Centre continues supporting Hyderabad Metro’s second phase, he said.

He also underscored central efforts to establish 800 MW power plants under NTPC, promising more plants and stable electricity despite the state’s apathy toward power agreements.