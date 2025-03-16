Congress., BRS clash during Komala Jatara celebrations

WARANGAL: A tense situation unfolded in Gurnibavi village, Duggondi Mandal, on Saturday as a clash broke out between BRS and Congress workers during the Komala Jatara celebrations.

The altercation stemmed from rivalry over the ‘Prabha Bandlu’ procession, a traditional chariot display forming part of the festival. Tensions flared as both parties competed for prominence, leading to heated exchanges that escalated into a physical confrontation.

The situation worsened when BRS State Leader and former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy accused Congress workers of disrupting the event. As the clash intensified, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Unhappy with the police action, Sudarshan Reddy staged a protest on the road, alleging that the police unfairly targeted BRS workers while siding with the ruling Congress. He also criticised the state government for using force against opposition party leaders, further escalating political tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, rumours circulated on social media and news outlets claiming that police had fired shots to control the crowd. However, Warangal police commissioner Sun Preet Singh issued a clarification, stating that no gunshots were fired and that the situation had only involved a minor scuffle between the police and procession participants. He assured that the situation was under control and warned against spreading misinformation, announcing that legal action would be taken against those posting false reports.