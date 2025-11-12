Congress, BRS Clash Across Jubilee Hills Booths

Hyderabad: A day of tense exchanges and sporadic clashes marked polling in several areas of the city on Tuesday, as party cadres from the Congress and BRS accused each other of bribing voters, rigging votes, and obstructing polling.

Booths across Yousufguda, Rahmathnagar, Borabanda and Erragadda witnessed heated arguments between rival supporters, prompting repeated police intervention to disperse crowds and restore calm. While some confrontations led to formal complaints, others were settled on the spot after police mediation.

One of the day’s major flashpoints occurred in the Borabanda division, where Congress corporator Baba Fasiuddin and a BRS activist entered into a heated argument that turned violent, with one allegedly assaulting the other. The situation escalated further when BRS leader Maganti Sunitha clashed with Blue Colts personnel, accusing them of favouring the ruling Congress.

In the Shaikpet division, Congress leader Satyanarayana engaged in a verbal altercation with police officials, alleging that BRS leaders were being allowed inside the polling station while voting continued. BRS leaders, meanwhile, accused the Congress of indulging in bogus voting.

Police dispersed clashing groups in both areas, and some BRS supporters alleged that officers resorted to a mild lathi-charge to control the situation. Videos of the confrontation circulated widely on social media throughout the day.

At Vengal Raonagar division, BRS and Congress workers exchanged blows. BRS cadres claimed they were attacked while assisting voters with electoral lists, while Congress supporters countered that the BRS was attempting to influence voters. Minor skirmishes were also reported in Erragadda.

There were minor issues too. Voters in Erragadda complained that halth minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited Booths 312 and 313 at the MCH Community Hall in Erragadda’s Banjaranagar, despite not being a registered voter. “He was here for at least 10 minutes. I don’t know why and how he was allowed,” said one voter.

At Shaikpet’s Apex High School in Samatha Colony, which housed five booths, police caned BRS leaders who attempted to protest against illegal voting undertaken by Congress activists.

Police maintained heightened deployment throughout the day and intervened promptly wherever tensions flared, ensuring that polling resumed without further disruption.