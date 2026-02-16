Cong, BRS, BJP Forge 'Unholy Alliances' to Bag Top Posts in ULBs

Hyderabad:Monday’s indirect elections witnessed the Congress, BRS and the BJP tying up to secure control of urban local bodies in at least ten towns.

The Congress, BRS and MIM aligned in Adilabad and Kamareddy to keep the BJP out. In Jinnaram and Yellampet, the BJP and BRS teamed up to deny the Congress. The Congress and the BRS backed each other in Devarakadra, Vemulawada, Isnapur and Amarchinta. In Narsapur and Aliyabad, the Congress and BJP together outnumbered the the BRS.



Local leaders justified the alliances as being aimed at the “development of municipalities and corporations” rather than their selfish political interests. Party leaders described local politics as distinct from state and national electoral dynamics, asserting that decisions on post-poll collaborations were left to local leadership.



“Local politics is a completely different ballgame. State leaders cannot intervene in each and every matter, and decisions on alliances at the local level are taken by local leadership. It is more about individuals than parties, and these arrangements do not significantly impact Assembly or Lok Sabha electoral calculations,” a senior Congress leader said.

Political observers remarked that such fluid combinations reflected the pragmatic nature of contemporary politics, where ideological differences often take a back seat to the pursuit of power. They noted that both politicians and voters appear to have adjusted to these shifting alignments, calling it the prevailing reality of the political landscape.

In Adilabad, Independent candidate Bandari Anusha was elected chairperson with the backing of the Congress, BRS, AIMIM and other Independents, effectively keeping the BJP, the single largest party, out of power. A similar realignment was seen in Kamareddy, where Congress nominee Eppa Umarani became chairperson and BRS candidate Kasarla Godavari vice chairperson, as both parties combined to block the BJP.



In Narsapur and Aliyabad, Congress and BJP members came together to outmanoeuvre the BRS. Machunoori Laxmi and Kamtam Shirisha (alias Swetha) were elected chairpersons in Narsapur and Aliyabad respectively, while BJP nominees Vanamula Buchesh Yadav and Kanreddy Malathi secured the vice chairperson posts.



In Jinnaram and Yellampet, the BJP and BRS aligned to keep Congress away from the top posts. Nakkirthi Yata Janardhan and Lavudya Sridevi of the BRS were elected chairpersons in Jinnaram and Yellampet, with BJP candidates Vangetti Prathap Reddy and Mekala Rajitha assuming the vice chairperson positions.

In Devarakadra, the Congress and the BRS collaborated to prevent the BJP from gaining control, resulting in G.S. Damayanthi of Congress becoming chairperson and BRS leader Yugandhar Reddy vice chairperson. Similar cooperation between the two parties was evident in Vemulawada, where Congress candidate Pulkam Raju became chairperson and BRS nominee Narala Shekar vice chairperson, and in Isnapur, where BRS candidate Mote Sumalatha was elected chairperson with Congress leader Patlolla Madhavi as vice chairperson. In Amarchinta, BRS candidate Jinka Suvarna secured the chairperson post, while Congress nominee G Radha became vice chairperson.

In Bodhan, Congress joined hands with AIMIM to prevent the BJP from taking charge. Congress candidate Padma Tumu was elected chairperson and AIMIM’s Mir Iliyas Ali vice chairperson. In Bhainsa, an Independent candidate won the chairperson post with the support of Congress, BJP and AIMIM, while AIMIM got vice chairperson post.



In the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Congress and AIMIM combined forces to counter the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party. Congress leader Kuragayala Umarani was elected Mayor, while AIMIM’s Salma Tahseen assumed the Deputy Mayor’s post.