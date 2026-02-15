Congress, BRS, BJP, MIM Vie For Municipalities With Hung Results In Adilabad

ADILABAD: A contest for chairman posts has intensified in several hung municipalities, with the Congress, BRS, BJP and MIM stepping up efforts to secure majority support.

In municipalities where no party secured the required majority, negotiations are under way and the outcome remains uncertain. The Congress leadership is understood to be in touch with district presidents to coordinate efforts in areas where the party fell short of the magic figure.

In one municipality, the Congress, which won 11 seats, is seeking support from six BRS councillors, six MIM members and five independents to secure the chairman post. The BJP, with 21 elected members, is also trying to mobilise support from independents.

In Bhainsa, the MIM won 12 seats, the BJP six, independents seven and the Congress one. Both the MIM and BJP are engaging with independents to secure the numbers required for the chairman post. It is learnt that four BJP rebels were elected as independents. BJP MLA Ramarao Patel is also eligible to exercise his ex officio vote.

In Bellampalli municipality, the BRS and Congress won 14 seats each, while the BJP secured one and independents five. With no clear majority, both the BRS and Congress are holding discussions with independents. A Congress rebel is reportedly in the race for the chairman post, and the BRS may extend support depending on negotiations.

Congress MLA Gaddam Vinod and former BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah are stated to be in talks with independents. DCC president Naresh Jadhav said the party was making efforts to secure the chairman post with the support of other parties and independents. He acknowledged that internal issues during candidate selection had led to some party members contesting as independents.

In Mancherial Municipal Corporation, three BRS corporators, Karru Shankar, Domala Sunitha Laxman and Sai Krishna, along with All India Forward Bloc corporator Eragadindla Ravi joined the Congress in the presence of MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao. The Congress secured 44 of the 60 divisions and is positioned to claim the mayor’s post.