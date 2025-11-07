Congress, BRS Betrayed Gouds: Ramchander

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, once hailed as a global city, now lies in decay — a victim of sustained mismanagement under both the previous BRS government and the current Congress administration, charged Telangana state BJP president N. Ramchander Rao.

Addressing the Goud community at a BJP OBC Morcha gathering in Motinagar, Ramchander Rao did not hold back. He condemned both the Congress and the BRS for betraying the people of Hyderabad, particularly the Gouds.

He reminded the crowd how “Congress, during YSR’s regime, shut down toddy compounds statewide with GO 676, devastating the community's livelihood, an injustice the BRS simply perpetuated.” Rao touted the BJP as the lone party consistently fighting for Goud rights and welfare.

Pointing to the city’s critical neglect, Ramchander Rao highlighted pothole-filled roads, worsening traffic snarls and crumbling drainage. The decade-long BRS rule, he said, failed miserably to tackle the core civic failures. Meanwhile, the current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who has directly held the municipal portfolio, promised hefty development funds—yet Hyderabad has seen no such investment materialise.

On minority appeasement, Ramchander Rao accused Congress and BRS governments of prioritising a 20% Muslim vote bank while abandoning the majority’s interests. As proof, he cited BJP’s stand against allocating government land at Erragadda for a burial ground, calling it a defense of majority rights against “appeasement politics.”

Ramchander Rao lamented that affluent areas like Jubilee Hills remain neglected, with streets shrouded in darkness, roads in ruin and drainage systems broken. He placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of past and present municipal ministers — Rama Rao and Revanth Reddy alike. He urged citizens to reject empty vote-buying and demand accountability instead.

Invoking history, Ramchander Rao claimed real development began only under the NDA government of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with projects like Cyber Towers and Gachibowli’s expansion. In contrast, Congress’ focus, he said, was on religious politics, ignoring the majority community’s needs.

He further emphasised social welfare benefits for Muslims like free ration and housing were achieved only through BJP-led central initiatives.

Rao called on voters to choose BJP candidate Deepak Reddy, presenting the party as the true path to economic independence and community upliftment.

The meet also saw leaders including MLA Payal Shankar, former MP Boora Narsaiah, state general secretary Tulla Veerender Goud and OBC Morcha state president Anand Goud join the call for change.

“Take whatever money the Congress or the BRS offer you — but vote for BJP,” Rao advised sharply, urging voters to think deeply about Hyderabad’s future and the record of those in power.