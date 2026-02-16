Congress, BRS Back Each Other in 3 Municipalities

Karimnagar: Congress and BRS councillors extended support to each other in Raikal, Metpally and Jammikunta municipalities on Monday, altering the outcome of chairperson elections in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

In Raikal, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with five seats in the 12-member council, while the BRS and the Congress won three seats each. The BRS secured the support of three Congress councillors and one Independent member to reach a majority. Ravi was elected chairperson and Soujanya vice-chairperson.

In Metpally, the BJP won 10 of the 26 wards, while the Congress and the BRS secured six seats each. During the election, six BRS members, including Korutla MLA Sanjay Kumar who had registered his ex-officio vote, abstained from the voting process. The Congress secured the support of four Independents and one BJP member and reached 11 votes. Mylarapu Limbadri was elected chairperson and Omkari Naveen vice-chairperson.

In Jammikunta, the BRS won 12 seats in the 30-member council, the Congress 10 and the BJP four. The BRS proposed Independent candidate Moluguru Prashanth Kumar for the chairperson post, and the Congress supported the candidature. BRS member Mumtaz Ali Mirza was elected deputy chairperson.

The arrangements in the three municipalities enabled the Congress and the BRS to secure the leadership posts despite the BJP’s performance in the elections.