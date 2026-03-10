Congress-BJP War Over UG Drainage Project in Tri-Cities of Telangana

WARANGAL: A high-decibel political confrontation has broken out between Congress and the BJP in Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet following the state government’s administrative sanction of ₹5,257.2 crore for a comprehensive underground drainage (UGD) system for the tri-cities.

The project has been a long-standing electoral promise. Now, both the ruling Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are claiming ownership for the development with “Palabhishekams.”

The controversy got triggered soon after issuance of G.O. No. 322 by the Municipal Administration Department, formalising the massive budget for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to take up the UGD project.

After the announcement, Congress workers bathed posters of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with milk, hailing the project as a testament of his able leadership. In a quick rebuttal, BJP cadres conducted similar rituals to posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the project is heavily funded by the central government’s Urban Challenge Fund.

Technical details of the project indicate a multi-layered funding structure that has fuelled the political debate. Of the total ₹5,257 crore, the Central Government is slated to provide 25 per cent of cost for the project, while the state government will extend a matching grant of 25 per cent. The remaining 50 per cent is expected to be mobilised through international financial assistance. The project is designed to overhaul the drainage infrastructure in 66 divisions of GWMC running to a total 407.7 square kilometres, including the 42 merged villages that have historically struggled with poor sanitation.

The political posturing has started with GWMC elections approaching. Congress party’s Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy lashed out at the BJP, dismissing its claims stating that “Milk packet batch” cannot mislead the public. He pointed out that while the previous governments failed to move beyond promises, the Congress administration has secured the necessary approvals and funds within two years of taking office.

BJP leader Rao Padma Reddy, however, maintains that Warangal’s transformation is a result of Prime Minister Modi’s vision and central schemes, like the Smart Cities Mission. She alleged that the state government has consistently failed to utilise funds effectively and is now attempting to hijack credit for a project primarily enabled by the centre. While the two national parties are exchanging barbs, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is notably remaining silent on the issue.