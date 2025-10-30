Congress Banks On Welfare Vote In Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress is banking on nearly one lakh beneficiaries of its welfare schemes to secure victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. The party has identified these voters as direct beneficiaries of flagship programmes introduced over the past 22 months, including free fine rice, 200 units of free domestic power, `500 LPG cylinders and free bus travel for women. With about 4.01 lakh voters in the constituency, the Congress believes these families form a decisive vote bank.

Party sources said the government’s guarantees have taken strong root in the area. Around 25,925 households benefit from the free power scheme, while 19,658 families receive subsidised LPG cylinders. The free bus travel scheme for women, launched on December 9, 2023, has been particularly successful — over one crore women in Hyderabad have used the zero-ticket facility, saving Rs 2,410 crore collectively. Women in Jubilee Hills alone are estimated to have saved Rs 120 crore.

The government has issued 14,197 new ration cards and added 8,123 names to existing ones. Each cardholder family now receives six kg of fine rice per person monthly, significantly expanding food security. Under the Indiramma Aasara pension scheme, 11,328 people — including senior citizens, widows, the disabled, and dialysis patients — receive monthly financial support.

Within GHMC limits, Indiramma Canteens provide meals at Rs 5 to over 25,000 daily wage earners and slum residents, ensuring food and economic relief. On the development front, infrastructure works worth Rs 5.51 crore under the Special Development Fund are in progress, focusing on roads and civic amenities. Another Rs 6.43 crore has been sanctioned for drinking water and sewerage improvements.

For traffic decongestion, the government approved flyovers and underpasses at key junctions — Jubilee Hills Check Post, KBR Park entrance, Road No. 45, Film Nagar, Maharaja Agrasen and Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital — with a total outlay of Rs 826 crore.

Modernisation of power infrastructure is also underway with Rs 11 crore sanctioned for new transformers, 11 KV feeders and 13 km of LT line upgrades. GHMC has proposed an underground power cabling project worth Rs 162 crore to improve reliability and aesthetics in the constituency.