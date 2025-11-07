Congress Banks on Civic Works in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Congress hopes that the civic works worth several crores of rupees proposed in various divisions of the Jubilee Hills constituency will give the party an edge in the November 11 bypoll.

While civic works worth Rs 108 crore by the GHMC have been taken up in the constituency, works completed by the HMWS&SB amount to Rs 18 crore. In addition, works in the tender and planning stages are valued at several crores of rupees.

Congress workers are explaining to voters the ongoing and proposed works to the voters. The primary works include strengthening storm-water drains to prevent inundation during rains, replacing and repairing old drainage pipelines to avoid overflow, and improving water supply to several localities in the constituency.

A shopkeeper in the Vengal Rao Nagar division said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s recent visit to the constituency had instilled confidence among them that grievances in the area will be addressed on priority.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav’s connections across different parts of the constituency are also working in his favour. Although he resides in Yousufguda, residents of Shaikpet, Erragadda and Vengal Rao Nagar said they have known him for years.

An elector in Karmikanagar said that Yadav was “available, accessible and just a phone call away,” while a senior citizen in Borabanda said he had known Yadav since childhood.

As part of the BRS campaign, BRS MLAs are touring the area and highlighting the works undertaken during their tenure. BJP leaders too are conducting door-to-door campaigns, seeking votes and highlighting the party’s achievements at the state and national levels.