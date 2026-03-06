Congress Bags 2 Rajya Sabha Seats From Telangana Unopposed

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress on Thursday secured both the Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana unopposed, underlining the party’s dominance in state politics under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his growing influence with the Congress high command.

By ensuring a Rajya Sabha berth for his close aide Vem Narender Reddy, Revanth Reddy achieved in less than two-and-a-half years which former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy accomplished after four years in office.

Congress candidates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy filed their nominations on Thursday, the last day for filing papers. Opposition parties BRS and BJP chose not to field candidates due to their inadequate strength in the Legislative Assembly.

With this, the number of Congress members from Telangana in the Rajya Sabha has increased to four, while the strength of the opposition BRS has come down to three. Revanth Reddy, ministers and Congress MLAs participated in the nomination filing programme of the party candidates.

A comparison with Rajasekhar Reddy highlights the political significance of the Rajya Sabha elections. Rajasekhar Reddy became the Chief Minister in May 2004 and soon appointed his close aide K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao as his advisor in May 2004. However, it took nearly four years for him to convince the party high command to grant a Rajya Sabha seat to his aide in April 2008.

In contrast, Revanth Reddy, who became the Chief Minister in December 2023, appointed his close associate Vem Narender Reddy as his advisor in January 2024 and secured a Rajya Sabha berth for him in March 2026.

Of the two Rajya Sabha seats that went to polls now, the Congress high command decided to renominate incumbent MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi for a second term, leaving only one seat for Telangana Congress leaders. As many as 16 aspirants from the state lobbied strongly in Delhi for the remaining berth. However, Revanth Reddy strongly pitched for Vem Narender Reddy, who currently serves as adviser to the Chief Minister.

Although Vem Narender Reddy is relatively junior in the Congress compared to several other contenders having joined the party only at the end of 2017 along with Revanth Reddy after leaving the Telugu Desam, the party high command approved his candidature on Revanth Reddy’s insistence.

Vem Narender Reddy’s nomination reflects the growing clout of Revanth Reddy within the Congress not only at the state level but also at the national level.

When the Congress came to power in December 2013, the party had no representation in the Rajya Sabha from Telangana, with all seven seats being held by BRS members.

In the first Rajya Sabha elections held in February 2024 after the Congress came to power, three seats were up for election, of which the Congress won two and the BRS secured one.

Later, in August 2024, a by-election was held for one seat following the resignation of BRS MP K. Keshava Rao after he joined the Congress. The Congress fielded Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was also elected unopposed.