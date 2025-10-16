Congress Backs BC Bandh on Oct 18

Hyderabad:The ruling Congress has announced its support for the “Telangana Bandh” called by Backward Classes (BC) associations on October 18, demanding implementation of 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies.

A delegation from the BC Associations Joint Action Committee (JAC), led by chairman and MP R. Krishnaiah, met Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday and sought the party’s backing for the state-wide protest. Responding positively, Goud assured full support and instructed party leaders, workers, and affiliated organisations to actively participate in rallies and demonstrations across the state.



Goud said the Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had consistently pursued the 42 per cent BC quota in local body elections but was obstructed by legal and political challenges created by the opposition BRS and BJP. He accused the opposition of attempting to derail the government’s pro-BC initiatives through litigation and misinformation.



Reaffirming the Congress party’s commitment to social justice, Goud said the government would continue to explore every legal and constitutional avenue to secure enhanced representation for Backward Classes in local governance. He described the 42 per cent quota as a long-pending demand that reflects the socio-economic aspirations of BC communities.



Goud said the government is already consulting senior legal experts to finalise the next steps following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the state’s appeal against the High Court’s stay on the enhanced quota. “Our government will not rest until 42 per cent reservation for BCs becomes a reality,” he said.