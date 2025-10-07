Congress Aspirant Booked for Voter ID Distribution

Hyderabad: Congress leader V. Naveen Yadav, aspirant for the party ticket from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, has been booked for allegedly influencing voters by distributing voter ID cards, in violation of the model code of conduct and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The action followed a complaint lodged by BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana on Monday. Rao demanded Yadav’s disqualification if he filed a nomination from the Congress party.

On Tuesday, the CEO referred the complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and directed Hyderabad police to register a case after finding prima facie evidence. Jubilee Hills election officer G. Rajinikanth Reddy lodged a formal complaint with Madhuranagar police, enclosing photographs and a report showing Yadav distributing voter ID cards.

The complaint was recorded by D. Sai Kumar and later handed over to G. Shiva Shankar, sub-inspector, for investigation.

Police said the cards distributed were e-cards generated through MeeSeva, not original Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), which only authorised election officials could issue. During preliminary investigation, statements of eyewitnesses and circumstantial witnesses were recorded.

Madhuranagar station house officer H. Prabhakar said, “We have registered cases for offering gratification to influence voters, corrupt practices, bribery, and undue influence under Sections 170, 171, and 174 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 123(1) and 123(2) of the Representation of the People Act.”