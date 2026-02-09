Congress Alone Can Protect Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb, Says Waqf Chairman

Adilabad: Congress leaders on Monday appealed to voters in Adilabad municipality to support the party, asserting that it stood for development and social justice and upheld communal harmony.

Telangana State Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmathullah Hussaini, who campaigned in several wards of Adilabad, alleged that development over the past decade had been uneven, with basic amenities lacking in slums and colonies located away from the town centre. He said that focusing only on main roads and central lighting did not address the absence of proper roads, drainage and drinking water facilities in several localities.

He alleged that development in the municipality had been largely superficial and claimed that certain communal elements from bordering areas of Maharashtra were attempting to disturb communal harmony. He called on residents to remain vigilant and preserve the tradition of ‘Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb’ in the district.

Azmathullah expressed confidence that the Congress would win 36 of the 49 wards in the Adilabad municipality and said the town would be developed as an industrial corridor between Nagpur and Nizamabad to generate employment for youth. He alleged that BJP MLA Payal Shankar and Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh had failed to secure adequate Central funds for the district.

District Congress Committee president Naresh Jadhav said the party was committed to social justice and promised to make Adilabad a clean and green town if voted to power. He said the Congress had allotted 70 per cent of its 49 seats to Backward Classes and 30 seats to women in the municipal elections.

On the final day of campaigning, BJP MLA Payal Shankar, former minister Jogu Ramanna of the BRS and Rangineni Manisha campaigned extensively across wards.

Senior Congress leaders Gadrath Sujatha, Sanjeev Reddy, Sajid Khan and Kandi Srinivas Reddy also covered multiple wards on the concluding day of the campaign.