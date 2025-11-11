Exit Polls Point to Congress Lead in Jubilee Hills Bypolls

Hyderabad: A majority of exit polls have forecast a clear victory for the Congress in the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection, predicting that the ruling party would wrest the seat held by the BRS. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

‘AARAA’ projected that the Congress could secure 47.49 per cent of the vote, the BRS 39.25 per cent and the BJP at 9.31 per cent. ‘Pulse Today’ estimated a similar trend, giving Congress 47 per cent, BRS 44 per cent and BJP 7 per cent. ‘Chanakya Strategies’ placed Congress in the lead with 46 per cent, followed by BRS with 43 per cent and BJP with 6 per cent. ‘PRever Media Solutions’ indicated that the Congress could get 47.41 per cent, BRS 43.13 per cent and BJP 7.91 per cent. ‘Smart Poll’ predicted Congress would secure 48.2 per cent, BRS 42.1 per cent and BJP 7.6 per cent.





In contrast, ‘Mission Chanakya’ offered a differing forecast, predicting a narrow victory for the BRS. Its survey suggested BRS could obtain 41.6 per cent of the vote, Congress 39.43 per cent and BJP 18.97 per cent, presenting the only projection that diverged from the pro-Congress trend.

Survey agencies pointed out that Congress had shown an upward trajectory across most divisions in the constituency. ‘Smart Poll’ noted that the BRS had lost ground everywhere except Shaikpet, where it retained some strength. ‘Chanakya Strategies’ observed that Congress had gained support across divisions except in Borabanda and Shaikpet.

The byelection result is being closely monitored as the constituency falls within the GHMC limits, and the outcome is expected to have an impact on the political landscape ahead of the upcoming GHMC elections.