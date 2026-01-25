Congress Agitates Throughout Adilabad District For Restoration Of MGNREGS

ADILABAD: As part of All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s MGNREGS Bachao Sangram, workers and leaders of the Congress party organised protests in various parts of the Adilabad district on Sunday.

The thrust of the agitation is over the BJP-led central government not only removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from MGNREGS but also diluting the scheme, subjecting the job card holders, most of them poor, to great hardships.

The protesters at village, ward and municipality levels are demanding that MGNREGS, replaced by VB-G RAM G, be fully restored.

Congress leaders told villagers during meetings in Boath and Adilabad assembly constituencies that as per provisions of MGNREGS, job cardholders could demand that officials provide work to them as a matter of right. They cannot do so under VB-G RAM G, as work will now be provided only based on local area requirements.

Adilabad DCC president Naresh Jadhav attended the protest meetings at Pippaldari, Linguda, Ankapur, and Lokari in Adilabad Rural mandal. He asked labourers and villagers to pass unanimous resolutions at meetings on January 26, demanding restoration of MGNREGS without any modifications.

With their protests being successful, Congress leaders are now planning a massive meeting, most probably in Adilabad, against the restrictive provisions of VB-G RAM G scheme and seeking total restoration of MGNREGS.

TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan, and AICC secretary Sachin Sawant will attend the meeting.