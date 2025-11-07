Congress Admits KLIS a Success: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Friday said the Congress government had “unknowingly acknowledged” the success of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) by announcing plans to use the Sundilla barrage for the Pranahita–Chevella project.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Hyderabad Press Club, Harish Rao said, “Sundilla is one of the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram project, along with Annaram and Medigadda. By deciding to store water from the Pranahita river at Sundilla, the Revanth Reddy government has admitted that Kaleshwaram is functional and beneficial to Telangana.”

He criticised the state for proposing to spend `25,000 crore on a new project instead of repairing the existing infrastructure. “All the government needs to do is strengthen Medigadda and operate the barrages to lift the same 80 TMC ft of water that it plans to lift through Pranahita–Chevella. That alone will save thousands of crores,” Harish Rao said.