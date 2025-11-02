Congress Activists Attack BRS Office in Manuguru

Nalgonda: Tension prevailed at Manuguru in the Pinapaka Assembly constituency of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday when Congress workers attacked the BRS office, ransacked furniture, and set it ablaze. They also hoisted the Congress flag atop the office building, leading to clashes between workers of both parties.

Congress workers claimed that the land on which the building stood was donated by a Congress leader. They alleged that the premises had served as the Congress office before 2019, but was forcibly converted into a BRS office after Rega Kantha Rao, who had won the 2018 Assembly election from Manuguru on a Congress ticket, defected to the BRS in June 2019.

Despite protests at the time, the Congress workers had failed to regain possession of the building. In the recent elections, Kantha Rao, contesting as a BRS candidate, lost to Congress nominee Payam Venkateshwara Rao.

Following the incident, the police imposed prohibitory orders in Manuguru and deployed additional forces in sensitive areas to prevent further disturbances.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao condemned the incident on his X account. He alleged that “Goonda raj and lawlessness have increased ever since the Congress came to power.” Rao urged BRS workers in Manuguru not to lose confidence and assured them that “all 60 lakh BRS members stand with you.” He added that he would visit Manuguru.

Kantha Rao condemned the attack, asserting that hoisting Congress flags and banners on the building would not make it a Congress office. He warned that none of those involved in the assault would be spared and expressed confidence that the BRS would return to power in the next elections.

BRS cadres staged a protest at the main centre in Manuguru and submitted a memorandum at the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, condemning the incident.

BRS leader Akoju Sunil Kumar claimed that ownership documents of the building were in the name of Kantha Rao, who had also been paying property tax for it. “Occupying the BRS office exposes the true colours of the Congress,” he remarked.

Manuguru DSP Ravinder Reddy said police forces were deployed after receiving information about the attack. “The situation is now under control, and efforts are on to identify all those involved,” he stated.