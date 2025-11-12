Congress Achieved Much But Failed to Publicise Its Work: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy acknowledged that despite launching a wide range of development and welfare programmes over the past 23 months, the Congress government had failed to effectively communicate its achievements to the people. He said the Congress was preparing to roll out extensive public outreach campaigns across the state to counter the narrative being spread by the BRS and BJP that the government had failed to deliver in the last two years.

Revanth Reddy maintained that while the Congress government had taken up many welfare and development initiatives, the lack of coordinated publicity led to several of its achievements going unnoticed.

The CM conveyed his feelings at the “Meet the Press” organised by the Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday, where he said the government’s accomplishments did not receive the publicity they deserved, creating a perception gap that opposition parties were exploiting.

Drawing a comparison between the BRS and Congress set-ups, Revanth Reddy said the BRS functioned with a single owner and all others acting as workers, which ensured a streamlined publicity mechanism. In the Congress, where everyone considers themselves an owner, each one thinks that the other will do this job, due to which the responsibility for communication became diffused, leading to gaps and delays. He said that corrective measures would be introduced soon.

The CM highlighted several key programmes that he said the Congress government had successfully implemented but had not publicised adequately. The Mahalakshmi free bus scheme for women, launched within 48 hours of assuming office on December 7, 2023, enabled women to undertake free travel amounting to ₹7,100 crore in 23 months.

Similarly, Aarogyasri coverage was doubled from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh within 48 hours of coming to power. The government extended benefits worth ₹4,000 crore through Arogyasri and the CM Relief Fund for medical needs. Construction works for a new Osmania General Hospital at a cost of ₹3,000 crore and the new Telangana High Court complex, also costing ₹3,000 crore, have begun, with 100 acres allotted at Rajendranagar.

Revanth Reddy also said that unlike previous governments which distributed coarse rice through ration shops, the Congress government had launched the sanna biyyam scheme, ensuring the supply of fine-quality rice free of cost to 3.1 crore people. He said fresh ration cards had been issued after 10 years of neglect during BRS regime.

Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, free power up to 200 units is being given to over 52 lakh households, while subsidised LPG cylinders at ₹500 each are being supplied since April 2024. Telangana also implemented India’s largest-ever crop loan waiver, clearing loans up to ₹2 lakh for 25 lakh farmers by spending ₹25,000 crore within eight months of assuming office.

He highlighted that the government transferred ₹9,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa for kharif 2025 in just nine days and enhanced the benefit to ₹6,000 per acre against ₹ 5,000 under BRS's Rythu Bandhu. None of the welfare schemes of the previous BRS government were discontinued; instead, benefits were enhanced and new initiatives added.

The CM said Telangana achieved 2.85 crore tonnes of paddy production this year without the Kaleshwaram project, which had become dysfunctional. Telangana became the first state to implement SC sub-categorisation and conduct caste census with legal backing, setting an example for the national caste census scheduled for 2027.

The government declared ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ as the official state song and installed the official Telangana Talli statue in the Secretariat. There was no state official song or official statue in 10 years during BRS reigme. Congress established Telangana’s first Skill University, Sports University and Police School.

He said works to draw 20 tmc ft of Godavari water for Hyderabad’s drinking needs had begun and the state attracted 70 per cent of Global Capability Centres and data centres set up by Fortune 500 companies. US pharma major Eli Lilly announced a $1 billion investment in the state.

Over 60,000 government jobs were filled in 23 months, including Group-1 posts and Mega DSC teacher recruitment. Roads across rural and urban areas are being upgraded with ₹20,000 crore under the HAM model.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted progress in the development of Bharat Future City on 30,000 acres and said the Congress government secured long pending approvals from the Centre for projects including elevated corridors in Secunderabad Cantonment, the Regional Ring Road, radial roads and major highways connecting Vijayawada and Machilipatnam Bandar Port.