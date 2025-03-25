Congress Accuses BRS of Boosting Liquor Revenue via Illegal Belt Shops

Hyderabad: Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao on Tuesday alleged that the previous BRS government illegally increased liquor revenue from ₹9,000 crore in 2014 to ₹34,000 crore in 2023 by permitting unauthorized "belt shops." He stated that the Congress government has now taken strict measures to curb liquor smuggling from neighboring states and banned farmhouse liquor parties.

Responding to BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy’s query in the Assembly regarding rising liquor sales under the Congress regime, Rao claimed that the BRS government had inflated excise income by ₹25,000 crore through illegal belt shops—small, unlicensed outlets attached to grocery stores.

"When BRS was in power, they allowed belt shops at kirana stores to boost liquor sales unlawfully. After we took over, we initiated raids to stop interstate smuggling and banned liquor consumption in farmhouses," Rao said.

Meanwhile, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy addressed Prashanth Reddy’s question on the Regional Ring Road (RRR), stating that the Congress government had secured consent from 88% of farmers for land acquisition and had repeatedly approached Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for approvals. He added that the government was also allocating funds for road development in constituencies represented by BRS leaders Harish Rao (Siddipet) and K.T. Rama Rao (Sircilla).

Prashanth Reddy, however, accused the Congress of trying to increase liquor sales and sought clarity on the status of belt shops and the RRR project.