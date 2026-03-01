Congress Accuses BJP of Double Standards on Riverfront Projects

Hyderabad: Drawing parallels between the Sabarmati Riverfront Development project of Gujarat and the Musi rejuvenation project here, the Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of double standards. Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, accompanied by minister Vakiti Srihari, Government Whip Beerla Ailaiah and others, visited Ahmedabad to “expose” what they described as the BJP’s “lies”.

Speaking to reporters, Kiran Kumar Reddy countered claims made by BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao that no families were relocated as part of the Sabarmati project. “Ramchander Rao says there was no match between these two projects. Between 2004 and 2014 thousands of families were relocated for undertaking the Sabarmati project. He is falsely claiming that none were relocated. Harish Rao and Ramchander Rao should visit the Sabarmati river to know the truth. They should visit Ahmedabad, talk to officials, and learn the facts,” he advised.

The Bhongir MP urged people to reflect on the development plans envisioned by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for Hyderabad. “It’s time for people to ponder if they wish for Hyderabad's development. In Ahmedabad, about 10,000 people were relocated along with a 22 km stretch for riverfront development,” he explained.

Dairy Development chairman Gutta Amit Reddy and Mother Dairy chairman Madhusudan Reddy were also part of the visiting team.