Congmen Suspended If Commit Irregularities In Govt Schemes

KAMAREDDY: Advisor to the state government Mohammad Ali Shabbir said that all government schemes including Indiramma houses will be implemented transparently. If any leader tried to collect money from the beneficiaries, we will suspend them from the Congress party, he warned. Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy led transparent and integrated government, he said.

Shabbir Ali along with AICC secretary Vishwanathan took part in Kamareddy Assembly constituency meeting at Machareddy mandal headquarters on Thursday. They also present at the swearing in ceremony of Sri Veera Hanuman Venkateswara Swamy temple committee. Congress party offices inaugurated at Machareddy and Palvancha.

Speaking at the meeting, Shabbir Ali said that each Assembly constituency will get 3500 Indiaramma houses. He said that the Congress government is supplying a three months quota of fine quality rice through ration shops. BJP leaders claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in fine rice supply and why not they are implementing fine rice schemes in BJP ruled states, he questioned.

Shabbir Ali called upon party leaders to work hard for the victory of Congress in coming local body elections. AICC secretary Vishwanathan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured to make his native Gujarat as a role model state in the country and ignored it. Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy proved Telangana became a role model in the country, he said.

Zaheerabad MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar, TPCC observers Katti Venkata Swamy, Satyanarayana Goud, Venugopal Yadav, Kamareddy district Congress committee present Kailas Srinivas Rao, party leader Mohammad Ilias, Narsing Rao and others were present.