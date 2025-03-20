Cong. Won’t Repeat Financial Missteps of BRS: Ponguleti

Khammam: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday vowed that the Congress government would not repeat the financial missteps of its predecessor. While laying the foundation stone for Indiramma houses and CC roads at Penuballi in Kallur mandal, he detailed the administration’s multi-pronged strategy to steer the state’s finances on the right path without compromising the welfare of the poor.

Srinivas Reddy highlighted that previous financial policies under the BRS government had plunged Telangana into debt, contrasting that record with his government’s focus on comprehensive development and uplifting marginalised communities including SC, ST, BC, and minorities.

Emphasising that all pre-election promises were being implemented, Srinivas Reddy noted that job appointment letters had been issued to 57,626 unemployed individuals within the first year in power. The state has also spent Rs 5,450 crore to provide free travel facilities to women on TGSRTC buses, fulfilled its promise of free electricity for domestic connections up to 200 units, and raised the Rajiv Aarogya Sree coverage limit to Rs 10 lakh.

“It is only the Telangana state government in the country that has waived crop loans totalling Rs 20,676 crore while extending a Rs 500 bonus to farmers for each quintal of fine rice varieties produced,” he said. For the current crop season, Rythu Bharosa payments are slated to be credited to farmers' bank accounts by the end of March.

The minister also introduced the “Rajiv Yuva Vikasam” scheme, which will offer self-employment loans to 5,000 unemployed individuals in every Assembly constituency. Committed to addressing homelessness, the government plans to sanction four lakh Indiramma houses for eligible families over the next four years.

Additionally, Srinivas Reddy directed officials to set up a sluice on the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme’s canal, ensuring that irrigation tanks at Ramachandrapuram and Elugatla are filled with Godavari waters, further bolstering the state’s infrastructure and agricultural support initiatives.